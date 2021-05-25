Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Macedonia’s path to the European Union passes through Bulgaria without the approval of which accession talks can’t begin, but also that Sofia should not miss this chance if it wants stable Balkans.

It is true that Macedonia’s path passes through Sofia. The decision is made by consensus. There can be no decision without Bulgaria’s approval. We can only dream that this decision will be made without the approval of Bulgaria. That cannot happen and that is why we are trying to convince our friends on the Bulgarian side that the Agreement we have built has a good basis for building our relations and overcoming differences. They need an additional guarantee that we will not run away from the agreement, Osmani said on the “Click plus” show on TV21 on Monday.

The Foreign Minister believes that Bulgaria, however, should not miss the chance at the June EU summit to approve Macedonia to start membership negotiations, if it wants stable Balkans.