The Parliament Committee on oversight over the intelligence agencies plans to hold a session on the revelations that the OTA agency procured software that is used or spying.

The purchase of the Pegasus and Predator softwares was hidden from the public and was only revealed after investigative media reports in the neighboring countries. Dragan Kovacki from VMRO-DPMNE said that he still hasn’t received a response on a question sent to the relevant institutions in April, about how the softwares were used.