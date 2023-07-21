Following reports from the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK), that the process of digitalization of birth certificates was done by a foreign company with poor security protocols, VMRO-DPMNE demands an investigation into the entire scandal. DKSK warned that personal data of a huge number of Macedonian citizens may have ended abroad.

We need to have this scandal thoroughly investigated. Is it true tha tthe owner of the company that was hired is a close relative of a Government official?, said VMRO spokeswoman Marija Miteva.