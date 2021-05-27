Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev together on Thursday will visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome to lay flowers at the memorial plaques dedicated to Ss. Cyril and Methodius to pay tribute to the Pan-Slavic saint brothers.

The flower-laying ceremony at the memorial plaques of the Pan-Slavic enlighteners, the joint visit and the joint trip of the delegations of the two countries is assessed as a step towards softening the relations between the two countries at a time when the Portuguese proposal for resolving the dispute between Skopje and Sofia and for unblocking the Macedonia’s EU integration process is on the table.