President Stevo Pendarovski confirmed Republika’s reports that Macedonian-Bulgarian relations have deteriorated.

We had a certain calm after the acceptance of the EU negotiating framework. Last summer we entered the screening process. Unfortunately, Goce Delcev’s birth anniversary was used by the other side to raise tensions according to me quite unnecessarily. However, I think that the evaluation of February 4 is undivided, and from our side as a country, we completely passed the test and showed how a serious European country should behave by respecting the rights of people to pay respect to the great Macedonian revolutionary and at the same time to isolate all those who come with bad intentions, that is, they come with the intention of provoking and causing disturbances, Pendarovski pointed out, answering journalist’s questions after the meeting with his Hungarian counter Katalin Novák.