President Stevo Pendarovski confirmed Republika’s reports that Macedonian-Bulgarian relations have deteriorated.
We had a certain calm after the acceptance of the EU negotiating framework. Last summer we entered the screening process. Unfortunately, Goce Delcev’s birth anniversary was used by the other side to raise tensions according to me quite unnecessarily. However, I think that the evaluation of February 4 is undivided, and from our side as a country, we completely passed the test and showed how a serious European country should behave by respecting the rights of people to pay respect to the great Macedonian revolutionary and at the same time to isolate all those who come with bad intentions, that is, they come with the intention of provoking and causing disturbances, Pendarovski pointed out, answering journalist’s questions after the meeting with his Hungarian counter Katalin Novák.
The President believes that the situation at the border on the day of the observance was crystal clear. Anyone who wanted to enter the country and go to Delcev’s grave to pay his respects was allowed, except for those who caused problems, for which there are also video recordings.
