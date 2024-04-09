Presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski voices his dismay regarding the fire incident at the Universal Hall in Skopje on Tuesday and calls for prompt action from the relevant authorities.

Pendarovski’s election headquarters emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation to uncover those accountable for the destruction of this significant structure and to ensure appropriate penalties.

Additionally, Pendarovski commits to expeditiously restoring the Universal Hall during his potential next term, recognizing its importance as a symbol of Skopje deeply ingrained in the city’s collective memory across generations.