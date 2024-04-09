MP of VMRO-DPMNE Dragan Kovacki, while meeting with citizens in Kriva Palanka, turned to social networks with the news that an SDSM councilor from Berovo had been arrested. According to his information, the councilor, who is also the owner of a night club, has been detained due to drug involvement.

He also demanded responsibility from the president of SDSM, Dimitar Kovachevski, as well as from the holders of lists from that electoral unit, Sanja Lukarevska and Ljupco Nikolovski, former chairmen of the party.