During his stay in New York, for the UN General Assembly, President Stevo Pendarovski met with former US Ambassador to Macedonia Jess Baily.

The heavy-handed diplomat was a constant presence on the Macedonian political scene during the Colored Revolution, the installation of Zoran Zaev into power and the imposed name change. He has maintained a low profile since his retirement. In a brief social media comment, Pendarovski said that he discussed events in “North Macedonia” with Baily and expressed his gratitude for the US support.