Disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva sought a pardon from President Stevo Pendarovski, but she was rejected, Pendarovski’s office informed today.

Janeva, who was billed by the ruling SDSM party and by Western countries as authority in fighting corruption in Macedonia – and was instrumental in bringing down VMRO-DPMNE and imposing the name change on Macedonia – was sentenced to seven years in prison for racketeering and extortion. She was using her extremely powerful position in the country and the ability to charge whoever she wants on flimsy evidence, to extort millions from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev.

Janeva’s lawyers turned to Pendarovski and submitted a request for pardon. Pendarovski issues regular pardons to prisoners who have served a portion of their sentence. But his office today informed that the request was received and was rejected.