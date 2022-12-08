President Stevo Pendarovski extended Thursday greetings to HH Stefan, Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA), on occasion of St. Clement Day-December 8.

Celebration of the day dedicated to the great educator and patron of MOC-OA has more than a spiritual and religious significance. His work is the foundation on which we base our spiritual, cultural and social existence. His work goes beyond all ethnic and geographic boundaries, assuming an indelible place in the memory of human civilization, proudly sharing it with our neighbors and the entire European continent, says President Pendarovski in the note.

Taught by the humanism, diligence, commitment and honesty of St. Clement of Ohrid, he adds, let’s contribute to building a better world.