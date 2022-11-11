President Stevo Pendarovski on a working visit to France is participating in the fifth Paris Peace Forum, which convenes world leaders and representatives from international organizations, businesses, development banks to foundations and NGOs from around the world on Nov. 11-12.

As part of his participation in the Paris Peace Forum, President Pendarovski is scheduled to hold meetings with the presidents of Estonia, Romania, Switzerland and Hungary, and he will attend a working dinner within the framework of the Forum hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.