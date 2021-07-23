President Stevo Pendarovski will present Orders of Merit to author Goran Stefanovski, singer and actor Zafir Hadzhimanov, professor Remzi Nesimi, and Alkaloid CEO and Handball Federation President Zivko Mukaetov on Friday.

Goran Stefanovski is awarded the order posthumously for his exceptional and unique contribution to the continuity and modernization of the literary cultural heritage.

Zafir Hadzimanov is posthumously awarded for his huge contribution to the specific polygenre development in the field of artistic creation. Ramzi Nesimi is posthumously awarded for his lasting contribution to the philological sciences and albanology in the Republic of Macedonia and in the world in general.

Zhivko Mukaetov is given the award for his professional standards in the pharmaceutical industry and for his philanthropic culture and social responsibility.