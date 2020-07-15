President Stevo Pendarovski said that the elections were conducted in a democratic and calm atmosphere, with protection of the health of the voters, given the coronavirus threat.

We are one of the five or six countries conducting elections during the epidemic and everybody has to be protected, primarily those 30-35 thousand persons involved in organizing the elections. It is irrelevant who ends up declared the formal winner today, it’s important that the participants in the elections congratulate the each other, as befits a democratic European country, Pendarovski said while voting today. Due to the election silence rules the we are publishing the statement after the polls closed.