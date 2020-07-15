Alternativa leader, Afrim Gashi cast his vote at a polling station in Skopje’s Cento neighborhood.
After the vote, according to all Covid-19 protocols, he pointed out that he was convinced that all voters would be able to go to the polls safely.
The risk of contracting the coronavirus while casting your vote is reduced to almost zero and that is why I think it is very important for voters to go out and decide. This day is theirs and they should decide who will lead the country in the next four years, Gashi added.
Comments are closed for this post.