From what I saw, I think that there was a guarantee of security, I think that the members of the Electoral Board, the observers were protected, distance was maintained in the corridors. What pleasantly surprised me was that the ballot box was almost full, I could barely cast my ballot, said Professor Dr. Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the 1st electoral district after casting her vote in Skopje on Wednesday.