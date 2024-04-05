Has SDSM let the presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski down the drain since the beginning of the campaign? This impression is gained after none of the leaders of SDSM came to the initial rally in Prilep. The leader Kovacevski and the holder Venko Filipce did not come. It was sad to see how in the 12-minute speech Pendarovski every second word was NATO, EU, NATO, EU, while in the front lines were only Goran Misovski from NSDP and the singer Kristina Arnaudova. While Pendarovski he was struggling to anamira prilepchan, the leader of SDSM was at an iftar dinner in Saraj.