Macedonia is in Europe. It should be in the EU. It deserves full Euro-Atlantic integration. It needs more open markets. The EU is the country’s bright future, said American ambassador Angela Ageler, who hopes that this issue will be raised during the elections.
Ageler said in an interview with Click Plus on TV 21 that they will watch the elections closely, but they will also watch whether there is interference from abroad.
I honestly don’t have a particular opinion on the presidential elections. I think it is logical that the second round of the presidential elections will be together with the parliamentary elections. It’s great. We will watch everything closely. There is an interesting dynamic between the Albanian parties. We monitor all elections closely, but we also monitor whether there is interference from abroad, says Ageler.
Comments are closed for this post.