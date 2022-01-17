Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov congratulated Dimitar Kovacevski on his inauguration as Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, wishing success to the new Government in Skopje.

I expect to work together on a new constructive dialogue and understanding in the interest of our bilateral relations, the development of which is of great benefit to the citizens of both countries, the Bulgarian Prime Minister wrote on the official Facebook page of the Bulgarian Government.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria’s position on the European perspective of its close neighbor, the Republic of Macedonia, is consistent and clear. According to Petkov, good neighborliness can bring serious benefits not only for both countries, but for the entire region.