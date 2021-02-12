TV 24 got an exclusive statement – an explanation from Pfizer that the vaccine must be registered and approved by the regulatory authorities.

The Agency for Drugs confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is not registered, ie there is no authorization, but emphasized that the company itself should submit a request for registration.

The legal changes that enable the procedure for authorization (registration) of the vaccine to be submitted by a legal entity based outside RNM came into force, which was in fact a request of the Pfizer company. The agency is obliged to implement and approve the requests from Pfizer or other applicants for the covid vaccine as soon as possible, the director Lirim Shabani told TV 24.

Two hundred thousand Chinese Sinofarm coronavirus vaccines will arrive in the country after February 18 after the end of the Chinese New Year, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced on Friday.