PM Dimitar Kovacevski asked the Minister of Education, Jeton Shaqiri, to review once again the reforms proposed in this sector, and to report on the effect of thee already implemented ones.

“Where the reforms haven’t started yet, we should check the positions of the teachers, of the parents, the experts, so we can make a decision which would be most beneficial for all parties”, Kovacevski told TV Sitel.

There were numerous remarks by all these parties when the reforms were publicly debated few years ago, but DUI and SDS Government rejected all of them, and continued with their reforms that, apparently, backfired.

Kovacevski also said that the country must improve its education and enable the students to obtain applicable knowledge and skills.