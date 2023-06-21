PM Dimitar Kovachevski advised the Struga Municipality Council members to design carefully their next steps, after the US blacklisting the city’s Mayor Ramiz Merko and his family.

“I can take away several crucial messages: the USA is our strategic partner which always helped us, especially regarding the rule of law and the fight against corruption. Our prosecution should investigate the allegations stated by the US State Department. Our prosecution organs should also ask themselves how did the USA organs, positioned thousands of kilometers from here, provided that data, and they, sitting in the neighborhood, did not. This only indicates the need for changes and a general overhaul of the Macedonian judicial system, because we want to live in an European state. Regarding the legal and ethical aspects of the case, Mayor Merko should answer, because thse are very serious allegations”, Kovacevski said.