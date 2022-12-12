Bombs threats were received this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the GTC Shopping Center, Cevahir City, East Gate Mall and several high schools in Skopje, as well as a primary school in Kavadarci.

Immediately after receiving the reports, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the buildings and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the cases, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.