The team from Macedonia won four bronze medals at the 19th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2022), which was held from December 2 to 12, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia, informs the Society of Physicists of the Republic of Macedonia (DFRM).

The winners of the medals are Iskra Necakovska from the “Josip Broz Tito” high school in Bitola, Teona Ana Georgievska and Mihail Sapceski from the private “Yahja Kemal” high school in Skopje and Daniel Hristov from the “Slavco Stojmenski” high school in Stip. Students Marko Serafimovski from “Yahja Kemal” and Oleg Trajkovski from “Josip Broz Tito” in Bitola successfully presented themselves at the Olympiad.

Leaders of the Olympic team were Prof. Dr. Boce Mitrevski from DFRM, Prof. Dr. Metodija Najdoski from the Society of Chemists and Technologists of Macedonia and Lozenka Ivanova from the Macedonian Biological Society.