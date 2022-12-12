This morning, reports of planted bombs arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the GTC Shopping Center and several high schools in Skopje.

We inform you that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received information via email that explosive devices were placed in the building. The Ministry immediately notified the appropriate services in the Ministry of Interior, according to whose instructions the building was immediately evacuated. According to security protocols, as soon as appropriate conditions are created, employees will return to work, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Reports of planted explosive devices also arrived at GTC, “Josip Broz – Tito”, “Orce Nikolov” and “Nikola Karev” high schools.

Teams of the Ministry of Interior are already on the ground and are undertaking activities to check the buildings.

In addition to anonymous reports of bomb threats in high schools and elementary schools, last week there were also bomb threats in institutions and shopping centers.