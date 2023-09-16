Skopje police and the municipality of Centar are planning to increase police patrols in the Debar Maalo area, after numerous reports of incidents involving young people.

A number of parents have taken to the social media and turned to the police to report that their children were attacked while going out. There are reports of organized groups, armed with knives, who attack people near the Universal Hall, which is a popular gathering place for young people. The allegations have taken on an inter-ethnic dimension, as confrontations between Macedonians and Albanians.