The Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) said Wednesday that the commission set up to look into the cases involving Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko is still analyzing them in detail.

The commission has been looking into all completed and ongoing cases against this person in the Struga Basic Prosecutor’s Office, the Bitola Higher Prosecutor’s Office, and the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, the PPO said in a press release.

It adds that a report will be drafted upon completion of the inspections, including guidelines on further steps in the specific cases.

The inspections follow the July 20 blacklisting of Merko by the U.S. Department of State for significant corruption.