The State Corruption Prevention Commission responded to the Vice-PM Artan Grubi’s verbal attacks’, who said in an interview with Sitel TV that the Anticorruptioners are “just not good enough”, adding that they have no capacity, and that they have completed nothing in their mandate.

“You are right, Mr. Grubi, the Anticorruption Commission has no capacity to drive around in official vehicles for private affairs, to use representation funds and official cash cards, we can’t throw around money from the state budget, but rest assured that we have the capacity to meet its legal obligations and responsibilities, and to prepare numerous initiatives and recommendations that are still waiting in line for the time to come for their implementation”, the Anticorruptioners reaction reads, adding that every year the EC report commends the Commission for their good work.