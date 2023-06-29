All 44 MPs are like one. We wont accept constitutional amendments under the Bulgarian diktat and there is no dilemma there, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hritijan Mickoski said on Wednesday in his address on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the revolutionary Gyorche Petrov’s death.

He said that the next elections are essential to the future of the country, so he reminded the members and the sympathizers that thhe responsibility is shared and that each vote matters, so massive turnout is necessary.

“On the next election you will vote for Macedonia, or you will stay at home and help the coalition led by DUI and supported by SDS. There is no other option. It will be either VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition, or DUI supported by Kovachevski and what will be left of SDS”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also sent a message to all SDSM members and sympathizers, who disagree with their party’s current leadership policies, to join them, and stand together with the, as he said, “the genuine option, and that VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition”.