The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje has so far received several reports about possible election irregularities.

One of the reports said that unknown persons with two passenger motor vehicles are currently conducting voter bribery in Topaana and Suto Orizari. The Skopje police was instructed to take measures to check the allegations in the report, to check the persons who were offered the bribe and to determine a possible perpetrator of the crime “bribery during elections and voting” under Article 162 of the Criminal Code.