Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski met Wednesday in Bratislava with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the European Union enlargement process and Macedonia’s EU integration.

President Macron saluted the Government’s commitment to the European agenda, highlighting that France would continue to provide strong and vocal support on that path.

Kovachevski and Macron agreed now is the time to make a clear step forward in the accession process and ensure Macedonia’s successful EU integration, the Government said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani accompanied PM Kovachevski at the meeting with President Macron.

PM Kovachevski thanked President Macron for his personal engagement in the EU enlargement process and Macedonia’s Union integration.

Interlocutors also agreed that the EU integration process should not be delayed, whereas France and the international community would continue to provide support in the next stages and challenges on Macedonia’s EU path, reads the press release.

PM Kovachevski is taking part at the GlobSec Bratislava Forum and met earlier with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.