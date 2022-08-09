The Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime has expanded the investigation into the ex-Secretary General of the Government, Muhamed Zekiri. It is about another criminal-legal event, where the government, through the secretary general Muhamed Zekiri, concluded an agreement with a legal entity for consulting services for the reorganization of Railways, the Prosecutor’s Office told Telma.

The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that this contract was also concluded without a tender. He has been suspected of abuse of office since April, when the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime launched an investigation into Zekiri, and two other Croatian citizens, also over a contract for consulting services without a public procurement procedure.

Meanwhile, the court extended his house arrest for another 30 days.