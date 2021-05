We congratulate our fraternal Macedonian people on the day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, which is celebrated as a national holiday, says the message of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of May 24, the Day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius.

Today in Russia is a solemn day – the Day of Slavic Literacy, and literacy came to us from the Macedonian country, tweeted the Russian Embassy, conveying Putin’s mesaage.