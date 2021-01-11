I think that the proposal of the leader of the opposition party Hristijan Mickoski for fingerprint terminals should be supported if the intentions are honest and sincere, columnist and analyst Aleksandar Ristevski said Monday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show, talking about the census set to be conducted this year.
Ristevski pointed out that the population census should count people who currently live in the country, and not people who are from the country, pointing to the example that he has a family that lives outside Macedonia and which will not be counted.
I have a family of over 100 people in Australia, Canada, America, and we will not count them. This is not a competition who has more and we need to understand that, and if we do not understand it we have a problem and we will be left with two or three countries that haven’t conducted census, and politicians have a responsibility to explain that to the population, he added.
