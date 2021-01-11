I think that the proposal of the leader of the opposition party Hristijan Mickoski for fingerprint terminals should be supported if the intentions are honest and sincere, columnist and analyst Aleksandar Ristevski said Monday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show, talking about the census set to be conducted this year.

Ristevski pointed out that the population census should count people who currently live in the country, and not people who are from the country, pointing to the example that he has a family that lives outside Macedonia and which will not be counted.