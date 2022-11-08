The newly elected Basic Public Prosecutor of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Islam Abazi, sees the work in this public prosecutor’s office as a challenge and believes that with his previous experience and work, he will represent the prosecution professionally and legally. As his priority, Abazi announced the filling of the vacant prosecutor’s positions and the vacant positions in the investigation center and the introduction of digitization in the public prosecutor’s office.

The 66 votes won by fellow public prosecutors, Abazi said, are a great responsibility and motivation to manage this, as he said, the most important public prosecutor’s office, which has the fight against organized crime and corruption, as best as he can and professionally.

Although I did not have a program, I was in constant communication with the public prosecutors and I presented them with my vision, program and project, how it will be and how I will run the prosecution, said Abazi, pointing out that he received votes from all appeal areas and that they recognized him as a man who will be successful.

According to Abazi, the election of the head of Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption by voting in immediate elections by fellow prosecutors is a guarantee that there will be no external influences, neither political, business nor lobby groups.

Asked if it is true that he is in close relations with DUI, Abazi said that the office of public prosecutor is incompatible with holding another public office or being a member of a political party.