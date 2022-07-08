We continue with the protests today throughout Macedonia and in Skopje. We are blocking the roads Gradsko – Prilep, the road section Veles – Stip, we are also blocking the road section Strumica – Radovis, and also in the city of Skopje, a one-hour stoppage of traffic has been organized in front of the Government. With this, we want to indicate that we firmly stand that this French proposal is bad. This French proposal should be rejected by the Government. And this French proposal is just one new challenge to the road to the EU that brings us new and new obstacles, which will last perhaps even decades, said Gjorgija Sajkoski from VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, that’s why they point out that such a French proposal is just a trap that does nothing good for the European integration processes of the Republic of Macedonia.