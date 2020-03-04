VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski promoted Wednesday measures that will be implemented by VMRO-DPMNE in the field of education and culture.

We commit ourselces to a renewal that will include the construction of 20 new and reconstruction of 50 schools across the country. More schools for better conditions and better education. The new 20 schools and the reconstruction of 50 schools will mean decent working conditions and investment for future generations. Many of the existing schools operate in substandard conditions and this has to change. We commit ourselves to a renewal that will bring more income to university teaching staff. This is the establishment of a methodology that will provide up to 100,000 denars for full-time university professors, 80,000 denars for part-time professors, 60,000 denars for assistant professors and 45,000 denars for faculty assistants. Quality higher education means investing in better working conditions, resources and other laboratory resources, as well as motivated staff. It is this measure that will stimulate the quality and motivation of the university teaching staff, stated Mickoski.

He added that as a party that aspires to come to power they are committing themselves to a renewal which will mean higher salaries for teachers in primary and secondary education.

That is, salaries of up to 36,700 denars in accordance with the collective agreement which is in force and which this government has not fulfilled, ie the envisaged increase which it has cut. We commit ourselves to a renewal that will include vocational secondary education in the function of economy, ie dual vocational secondary education. We will expand the dual system of vocational education based on the principle of learning by working in the real workplace, which will also develop professional competencies and adaptation skills in the work process, Mickoski said.

Mickoski stressed that they are committing themselves to renewal that put at least one university in the top 1,000 universities in the world on the Shanghai list.

According to him, the situation in education is unsatisfactory, and that it is necessary to allocate more funds from the budget for this section, which is the foundation and pillar of the country’s future.