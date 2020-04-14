Interior Minister Nake Culev announced a press conference to discuss the incident in Skopje’s Cento district yesterday evening, when dozens of ethnic Albanian citizens protested in the streets after three men were detained for violating the coronavirus curfew.

According to the police report, three men were detained for refusing to respect the curfew, which was followed by ta protest. Initially it was reported that the mob succeeded in its goal and got the three men released from police detention. The Interior Ministry it will file charges against all who violated the curfew.

Some outlets are reporting that among the arrested was Berat Vesel, an activist of the Albanian wing of the ruling SDSM party. Vesel is close to the party leadership and reportedly had the Mayor of Gazi Baba Boris Georgievski to secure his release from detention.