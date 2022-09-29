The former mayor of Aracinovo, from the ranks of the SDSM, Milikija Halimi, boasted on “Facebook” that she got a job in the Customs Administration as an inspector in the Department for Control and Investigations.

The Customs Administration confirmed to “Fokus” that Halimi is employed for a fixed period, and she is employed with high school education.

Halimi, according to her official biography, completed high school education at the Medical Center in Tetovo, Nikola Stein, and then enrolled at the Faculty of Education, where she graduated in 2006.

Neither her high school nor higher education is suitable for the position that Halimi holds, and for which she has also received police authorization, which she should not have according to the procedures in the institution, Customs sources told “Express”.

Previously, the former mayor of Vevcani from SDSM, who was a tombstone worker, became an inspector in the Ministry of the Interior, Ohrid.