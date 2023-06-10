The SDSM Central Board made a decision on Friday night to form a working group that would continue the negotiations with VMRO-DPMNE and all the other parliamentary parties to operationalize the next specific steps regarding the constitutional amendments, the spokesperson of SDSM Bogdanka Kuzevska said following the meeting of the SDSM Central Board.

The workgroup will be led by Mile Zecevic Vardarski.

“The CB supports the Chairman of SDSM Dimitar Kovacevski and the workgroup to continue with providing a broad consensus on the constitutional amendments, and by that a continuation of the country’s European path”, Kuzevska said.

Kuzeska also informed that the CB assessed that it is very good that a dialogue was established at the leadership meeting in a very important moment, and that they also welcome the opposition leader Mickoski’s acceptance of the constitutional amendments.