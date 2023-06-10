i am sincerely glad that only one leadership meeting brought to surface their real nature. I was working with my team for a long time to complete this task. Gradually, they all got caught in the trap of the issues we imposed, so today we are talking about DUI going to opposition, and SDS is about to be dethroned, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski from Ohrid commented on SDSM and DUI leaders false euphoric behavior following the meeting.

“If we have really accepted the constitutional changes, as they claim, they would have opened a champagne bottle and celebrate, and would have submitted the initiative to the Parliament the very next day. Instead, they are holding a meeting of their leadership to come up with a way to tell their members that they have lost the power”, Mickoski pointed out.

Mickoski added that what was the most important matter deriving from the meeting is that a better deal and fair chance for Macedonia are possible. It is possible not to accept the Bulgarian diktat, it is possible for circumstances to change, to come up with a new solution, as VMRO-DPMNE proposed.

“VMRO-DPMNE ants to create a new Macedonia, Macedonia of joint victories, reforms. Macedonian of large steps forward and large changes. Macedonia that provides safety and offers future to everyone. Macedonia that defeats the apathy, Macedonia that alters the ugly reality, Macedonia that offers a hand to everyone that the current system pushed aside’, Mickoski concluded.