Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that he called a session of the SDSM central and executive boards to brief party leadership on the details during the leaders’ meeting and the diametrically different views by the opposition party in regard to the constitutional amendments.

“The leaders’ meeting showed that there is a diametrically different view of the VMRO-DPMNE party expressed through the statement of VMRO-DPMNE leader at the press conference, which gives a new dynamic to the political scene in the country. I consider that the SDSM central and executive boards should be informed about it, just like prior to the leaders’ meeting, as you know that I had a meeting with both central and executive boards and with the coalition partners, at which I briefed about the next steps related to fulfilment of our obligation,” Kovacevski said in an interview on TV Alsat’s “360 Degree” show that will air tonight at 10:15 pm.

PM Kovacevski said that does not agree with the statement that the proposals presented by Mickoski at the leaders’ meeting were rejected. All proposals, including a government without a DUI, are accepted, he added.

“All the proposals presented by VMRO-DPMNE were accepted, and even the proposal they had regarding DUI was accepted by DUI. So, all the requirements have been met,” Kovacevski said.

In regard to the statement that the difference is not small in that DUI said that it is ready not to be in the government, but after constitutional amendments are adopted and will enter into force, and the condition of VMRO-DPMNE is to vote the constitutional amendments, but the entry into force to be delayed until the country’s EU admission, PM Kovacevski is optimistic. He said that the largest difference does not exist with the change in the position of the opposition party.

“The largest difference, which no longer exists, was the accusation and rhetoric of VMRO-DPMNE that Bulgarization, assimilation are applied, identity is being violated, etc. of the Macedonian people by including the parts of the Bulgarian people in the Preamble of our Constitution. This was the rhetoric for a whole year from the beginning of the adoption of the French proposal, so that after the leaders’ meeting, everyone was convinced that this position had already changed, which was publicly expressed once again in a televised interview of VMRO-DPMNE leader, thus it no longer exists – according to VMRO-DPMNE, and that danger never existed,” PM Kovacevski said.