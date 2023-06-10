The Council of Delcevo Municipality held an urgent session on Friday because of the enormous damages caused by the Thursday storm and floods. The Council’s Chairman Goce Popov informed that they made a decision to declare an emergency situation in the city.

The Council will also form a commission to assess the damages, and a public notification that will explain to the citizens the procedure of applying for damages.

Firefighters have been pumping water out of basements overnight in Delchevo, following the flash storm that hit the town late on Thursday.

Firefighters from neighboring Kavadarci, Kochani, Berovo and Makedonska Kamenica came out to help the local units in the recovery efforts.

A number of houses in the town’s lowland areas were flooded due to the rainfalls and swelling of the Gabrovcica river. No casualties have been reported.

Delchevo Mayor Goran Trajkovski has urged citizens to call the local hotline and report for help, expressing hope that the situation will be put under control over the course of Friday.