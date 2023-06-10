I am convinced that with the adoption of the constitutional amendments Bulgaria will loose its credibility to block. It doesn’t mean that during the negotiations Bulgaria, or some other country, won’t come out with issues that will turn into conditions for us, but it is crucial to us that the entire process is founded on the European rules, the European standards, not egoistic demands, and we will insist on that, The Vice-PM on European Affairs Bojan Maricic told MIA, answering if there will be any further blockades after the amendments are accepted.

“Our best guarantee is the negotiation framework, which stipulates that immediately after we accept the amendments, we will organize the second conference and start with the Cluster 1”, Maricic said.

He added that the Government expects very soon a large European country, perhaps the largest, to adopt a declaration in its Parliament, that would serve as an additional guarantee that the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity cannot be endangered.

Asked when the constitutional amendments would enter the parliamentary procedures, Maricic said that it is very possible for that to happen even this month, but it depends on the dynamics of the negotiations with the opposition.