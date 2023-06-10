I believe in a broad unification of the political scene, since the EU integration process is broad, for all the citizens, hence I offered to VMRO-DPMNE to join the Government: first we would the amending process with a 2/3 majority, and then VMRO-DPMNE would join the Government by taking 50% of all ministerial seats controlled by SDSM. I think that is fair, fraternal, and the people will see that we have sincere intentions, PM Dimitar Kovacevski told Alstat TV on Friday evening.

PM Kovacevski remains on his position that the leadership meeting the the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski was necessary, successful, and brought many positive results. he also repeated several more times that VMRO-DPMNE finally accepted not just the constitutional amendments, but also all ither SDSM proposals, and that was the reason he so fraternally offered them 50% of their seats in the Government.