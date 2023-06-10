After rejecting all proposals and claiming immediately after the leadership meeting that the agreement was not reached, Kovacevski is now forming a workgroup to discuss the VMRO-DPMNE proposals, reacts the opposition art on the forming of the SDSM negotiating workgroup.

The fact that Macedonia has an indecisive PM and that the entire communication is conducted through media statements battle speaks of the atmosphere in which we make the important decisions.

“SDSM considers as unacceptable the membership in the EU with preserved national identity. Chairman Mickoski offered change of the circumstances, protection of national interests, and EU integration. The first proposition is transitional government, amendments to come into force as we become a full EU member country. The second one is early elections this Autumn, guaranties for our national identity and language, economic aid package and protection of the Macedonians in Bulgaria by implementing the European Court on Human Rights’ decisions against Bulgaria. So, the crucial question to Kovacvski is: which of these two proposal does SDS accept” We need a clear and unambiguous answer before we make any other steps”, the VMRO-DPMNE reaction reads.