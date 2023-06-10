Over 2,000 people from Macedonia will attend the pilgrimage and visit the Muslim holy places, which is record number and the preparations went well, the head of the Islamic Religious Community in Macedonia, Reis Hafiz Shakyir Efendi Fetai said at the press briefing on Saturday.

Beside the advises and the blessing, the believers also received their travel packages, whch include the holy cloak, the irham.

The first and the second group will leave on June 16 and June 17, respectively and with 180 beleivers each, while the last one with 85 believers will leave on June18.

IRC organized the trip, the accommodation, and food for the 28-day stay.