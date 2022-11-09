The SDS mayors have no report of their work because they have not done anything, they have no investments; they have no projects. The mayors of Strumica, Valandovo, Dojran, Probistip, Delcevo, Berovo, have no reports because they have not done anything. They have been in power for a year, and some of them have a second term, and the municipalities that are run by them are standing still in time, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

The mayors from SDS are the same as the deserter Kovacevski and his ineffective and incompetent government. The mayors from VMRO-DPMNE have implemented projects worth over 120 million euros. That is almost as much as the entire government has done with a much larger budget. The focus of the VMRO-DPMNE mayors is infrastructure, education, culture and sports. The municipalities have been turned into a service for the citizens, and the mayors are among the people. The citizens clearly see the difference between VMRO-DPMNE and SDS, therefore the victory of VMRO-DPMNE in the next elections will be even more convincing, said the opposition party.