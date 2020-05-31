The Vice President of SDSM, Muhamed Zekiri, informed the public that he tested positive for Covid – 19.

Dear friends,

Despite strictly observing the measures and minimal contact with people, I would like to inform you that my wife and my three-month-old daughter tested positive for COVID 19. Fortunately, I have no symptoms but I tested positive. That’s why I once again appeal to everyone not to underestimate the virus and the possibility of infection and to be extremely careful. If you or your loved ones notice the slightest symptom, consult your family doctors and do not refuse to get tested. I express my regret and I apologize if I have unknowingly put someone in an unpleasant position in recent days, wrote Zekiri.