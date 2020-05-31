After the scandal involving Deputy Prime Minister Radmila Sekerinska, who together with the Mayor of Kicevo, Dehari posed in front of the flag of UCK and the Republic of Albania, today new photos of the SDSM leadership appeared.

On the new photos, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski is sitting at a table without any problem in a room where a picture of the terrorist organization UCK, which is responsible for many murders of children and women in Macedonia and Kosovo, is hanging on the wall.