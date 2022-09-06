The 17th session of the Security Council will take place Tuesday at 11 am at the President Stevo Pendarovski’s office where its members will discuss the energy crisis in the country and the measures taken to tackle it.

The session, as the office of President Pendarovski informed, in addition to the members of the Security Council, will also be attended by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, the coordination of economic departments and investments, Fatmir Bytyqi, the Minister of Finance, Fatmir Besimi and the Minister for economics, Kreshnik Bekteshi.